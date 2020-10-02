Due to safety concerns, Rockford city staff is unable to schedule a traditional clean-up day. As an alternative this year, the city is working with Waste Management to have a one day curbside pick-up on  Saturday, Oct. 10, (7 a.m. or earlier)

Waste Management will not be able to accept appliances, electronics or hazardous materials.

Items accepted for a fee:

Large items — Couch, over size chair, dresser, kitchen table, mattress, box spring, etc. - are $40 each. Small items — single mattress, single box spring, kitchen chair, end table, items under 30 pounds - are $20 each. Additional trash can lift (must be Waste Management cart) is $10. Waste Management Customers must call 1-888-960-0008 to schedule a pick-up and pay before Wednesday, Oct. 7. If items are not called in and pre-paid, they will not be picked up.

If you have appliances, call J.R.’s Advanced Recyclers at 651-454-9215 in advance to schedule a pick-up for Tuesdays. The cost is $45 per appliance, and each additional appliance is $10.

