On Jan. 7, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a firearm was discharged while a search warrant was being executed in Dayton. 

According to Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, while officers from Dayton and Maple Grove police departments were executing a search warrant at a home located on the 12000 block of Pineridge Way North, a firearm was discharged by an individual within the residence. One officer returned fire, but no one was injured during the incident. 

Two suspects surrendered at the scene and are now in custody, so there is currently no risk to the public. 

Since this is an active investigation being conducted by Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, no further information is available at this time. 

