Shoppes at Arbor Lakes welcomes five new businesses

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove is thrilled to announce five new retailers are joining its one-of-a-kind collection of national stores, boutiques and restaurants. The new arrivals represent a varied offering of goods and services designed to further develop The Shoppes’ already rich directory of tenants.
The new stores are listed below.
Xfinity — Opening in September in Space B26, next Williams-Sonoma. Comcast has been transforming its retail centers across the country to make the customer experience better and more convenient. This new store is designed entirely around the needs of customers, providing them with an opportunity to explore, learn and interact directly with the latest Xfinity products and services. They will feature contemporary hands-on displays where customers can interact with all Xfinity products from internet, video and connected home solutions to Xfinity Mobile, a simple, flexible, affordable wireless plan designed to save customers money. The new Xfinity store will provide customers with a team of experts who can address all their connectivity needs. Info at: xfinity.com
CycleGear — Coming soon to Space B16/B18, between Williams-Sonoma and White House|Black Market. Since 1974, Cycle Gear has provided motorcyclists with quality gear, parts, and accessories at great prices. Cycle Gear team members are riders serving riders. They come from diverse riding backgrounds whether it be carving through canyons, darting around the racetrack, trekking the trails and just about anywhere else two wheels can take you - even snow-bound escapes. Info at: cyclegear.com
Face Foundrié — Coming in November to Space C8B, across from Leela & Lavender. This membership-driven express spa specializes in micro treatments that give clients a customizable beauty experience. Most treatments are under 40 minutes and include everything from facials and eyelash extensions to waxing and tinting. Face Foundrié is the perfect concept for busy clients who want to keep up on their skin care routine without an extensive time commitment. Info at: facefoundrié.com.
CoHAUS — Coming soon in Space A14/A16 next to American Eagle Outfitters. CoHAUS is a membership-based space focusing on co-working, meeting/event spaces and social networking. CoHAUS was founded on the idea of fostering a space that is comfortable, flexible, and feels like home but with all the amenities of an office and social club. With various levels of membership, CoHAUS offers members 24/7 access, protected Wi-Fi, access to a fully stocked bar, complimentary food/beverage offerings, private storage and more all in addition to the potential connections that await inside. From private work stations to a transformed event venue, CoHAUS provides members an environment to succeed personally, professionally and as a part of the community.
Fox Run (occasional store) — Open now in Space F8, next to Pottery Barn. Home to 25 Minnesota makers, Fox Run features modern, curated gifts and décor across a wide variety of trades including: jewelry, candle making, leatherwork, knitted and sewn goods, pottery, hand drawn illustrations, greeting cards, upcycled crafts, home décor, hand‐blown glasswork, felted goods, apparel and more. Open the first through the third weekends of the month, Fox Run is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. Classes are also offered by the local makers. Info at: foxrunmn.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.