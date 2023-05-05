Shoppes at Arbor Lakes tenants bringing big impact in sustainability

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove has announced it has welcomed thousands of tenants or honey bees to the property as part of a partnership with Alvéole. Through the installation of urban beekeeping at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, shoppers, employees and the entire community are exposed to ecological awareness and increased sustainability.
Currently The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is home to two hives which house approximately 5,000 to 50,000 honey bees each depending on the time of year and productivity of the hives. The bees operate year-round, but will begin to venture out of the hive when the temperatures are above 50-degrees and flowers start to bloom. The hives were installed at The Shoppes last summer.
“We are very committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing in this community,” said Michael Landstad, General Manager of The Shoppes. “We’re also falling in love with the bees and look forward to events and opportunities to introduce our beekeeper, hives, honey bees and products to the community so others can come to learn and love this process as much as we do.”
Starting this spring and summer, shoppers will start to see more of the colony and community as honey bees will move anywhere from 3-5 miles outside their hive. The beekeeper for The Shoppes will also make regular visits starting in April through October.
The Shoppes community is invited to enjoy the “buzz.” There is a Meet the Shoppes Beekeeper event Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to noon in the space across from H&M.
Check out the hives located on the north side of The Shoppes Near Cycle Gear
