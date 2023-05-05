Shoppes at Arbor Lakes tenants bringing big impact in sustainability

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove has announced it has welcomed thousands of tenants or honey bees to the property as part of a partnership with Alvéole. Through the installation of urban beekeeping at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, shoppers, employees and the entire community are exposed to ecological awareness and increased sustainability.

Currently The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is home to two hives which house approximately 5,000 to 50,000 honey bees each depending on the time of year and productivity of the hives. The bees operate year-round, but will begin to venture out of the hive when the temperatures are above 50-degrees and flowers start to bloom. The hives were installed at The Shoppes last summer.

