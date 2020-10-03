The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove has announced a new offering for shoppers. Twin Cities’ fashion stylist and social media maven Amy Seeman is now partnering with The Shoppes to offer her expertise for our guests.

Seeman’s space is situated in Suite G3 and will be by appointment only. The reason is because the Shoppes wanted to create a low-touch intimate setting where guests can shop pieces from multiple retailers saving them time and energy. The goal of every appointment is to build confidence as Seeman shares her style tips personalized to shopper’s goals and body type.

Fashion Stylist and resident Twin Cities Live fashion expert, Seeman has made it her life’s mission to inspire men and women to authentically dress for their best selves. Her philosophy as a stylist is that the clothes people wear should spark joy and reflect their individuality. “It’s not about following trends, it’s about finding pieces that fit you well and make you feel confident in how you are showing up,” she said. “Always do you!”

 

How It Works

Each client will book their appointment and complete a style profile. Next, Seeman will pull pieces based on the identified gaps and style needs of client.

When the client arrives at their appointment, there will be a dressing room waiting for them with curated looks selected by Seeman.

At the end of the appointment the client can purchase any items they wish to keep directly from the studio creating a seamless checkout process.

To learn more about pricing or to book an appointment with Seeman, go to shoppesatarborlakes.com/personal-shopper/. Follow Seeman on Instagram @mamaseeman for style tips and details on her partnership with The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments