Making plans and getting a shopping list together for next week’s Thanksgiving dinner? Considering making a stop at the Maple Grove Indoor Farmers Market a priority.
According to the Farmers Market, “We’re hosting a first-ever Tuesday afternoon farmers market to help you prepare for Thanksgiving. Come fill your bags and baskets with potatoes, Brussels sprouts, squash, sweet potatoes, salad greens, eggs, artisan breads, and so much more.”
The indoor market will be next Tuesday, Nov. 26, (instead of a usual Thursday) inside of the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Market hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m.
Vendors that are expected to be at the Nov. 26 market include the following:
• Fresh produce — Farm Farm, Gardner’s Garden, Mau Family Produce, Morning Sun Farms, Ruter Farm Produce, Schwartz Family Farm and Thompson’s Hillcrest Orchard.
• Baked goods — Aki’s Bread Haus, Atacama Catering, Da Bomb Cookies, Desserts First Bakery, Neumann Farms and Rapha Farms
• Meats and eggs — Grillin’ Meats, Morning Sun Farms, and Schyma’s Pickles and Preserves
• Farmstead and foraged — Autumn Harvest Ojibwe Wild Rice and Honey Hut/Sugarbush Ridge Farm
• Specialty foods and consumables — I Got Cheese, JB’s Homemade at its Finest, My Goodness! Kombucha, Natasha’s Pierogi, Pet Wants Minneapolis, and Ruhland’s Strudel Haus.
Other upcoming Maple Grove Indoor Farmers Market dates are Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 19, March 19, and April 2 and 16.
Learn more about the Maple Grove Farmers Market at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Sign up to receive a market day text message reminder by texting map 957 to 763-225-2650.
