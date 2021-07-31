Want to help donate shoes for a good cause? From now to Aug. 11, More God Movement is leading a shoe drive to raise funds for the TreeHouse of Champlin. TreeHouse has been serving teenagers since 1979, helping them build relationships through mentorships, retreats, and other off-site activities.
TreeHouse of Champlin will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected. Gently worn, used or new shoes can be donated at One Wheel Marketing in Champlin located at 11566 Zealand Avenue.
Donated shoes will be redistributed through Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations, such as Haiti, Honduras, and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales will be used to feed, clothe and house families in those nations.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Cynthia McQuade-Brinkman, founder of More God Movement, said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
