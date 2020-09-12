Shirlynn LaChapelle, a 38-year resident of Maple Grove has announced she is running for a seat on the Maple Grove City Council.
She is a nurse, a mother of four, and grandmother to nine wonderful children who are the loves of her life. She is also a realtor for more than 20 years and serves the community and state through much volunteer involvement.
LaChapelle previously served on Solid Ground’s Board, - an organization that provides housing with wrap-around services to homeless families. She is on the MN Attorney General’s Drug Pricing Taskforce, responsible for lower prices on essential medicines and making pharmaceutical pricing more transparent and less costly for consumers. She is also a member of the Minnesota Department of Health’s Healthy People 2030 work group, and MDH’s Cardiovascular Collaborative to help improve population health outcomes around the state. As the past president of the MN Black Nurse’s Association, she has worked with Health Fair11 for the last six years, putting on community health events and screenings to educate communities on how to stay healthy and on risk factors that can negatively impact their health. As a long time Big Sister in the Big Brother Big Sister program, she acts as a mentor to many young people in Minneapolis.
She previously served on the Hennepin County Juvenile Diversion Alternative Initiatives steering committee. She is a member of the board for Network For The Development of Children of African Descent (NdCad) for 17 years, an organization that provides literacy services through a cultural lens responsible for raising reading scores and self-esteem of children of African descent. She also taught nursing procedures to Radiographers at St. Catherine’s University.
LaChapelle started her nursing career in the Cook County Trauma Unit in Chicago caring for critically injured trauma patients and on the burn unit. She later became a surgical nurse practitioner at Cook County Hospital.
She also worked as a volunteer in Kenya East Africa with the Minneapolis Fire Department and Allina Hospital, to help start a health clinic, bring needed medical supplies, disaster training, fire trucks donated by the city of Minneapolis and ambulances by Allina Health Care. This effort was responsible for training more than 50 firefighters in several surrounding countries and saving many lives which otherwise would have been lost.
She is also a past member of the Hennepin County Medical Center’s Bio-medical Ethics Committee, and as a cultural diversity trainer. She has worked with legislators on bills affecting the lives of many Minnesotans. Also has interned at a drug treatment center as a Psychiatric and Mental Nurse Practitioner student dealing with persons impacted by the life-destroying effects of alcohol, drugs, and mental illness. Patient and community advocacy is what she brings to all of her work. Her goals as a city council member are to showcase the tremendous diversity of Maple Grove by making it more representative of the diverse people residing in this great city and to have a hand in its future growth and development.
A resident of Maple Grove since 1983 when Honeywell brought her husband to Minnesota and her to the University of MN Hospital Surgical ICU as a nurse, positioned her to experience the growth and development of her city. She loves Maple Grove and is a proud resident of this great city with its beautiful parks, lakes, walking and bike trails, and the many other amenities that cause Maple Grove to stand out among all of its neighboring cities. Maple Grove is the number one suburban age-friendly designation in the state, making it a great place for persons 8 to 80, all ages to live, work, play, and retire.
LaChapelle with work diligently for the citizens of Maple Grove and serve them with the care and compassion they deserve; because it’s the people that make Maple Grove a true Minnesota Star City.
To learn more, visit vote4shirlynn.com
