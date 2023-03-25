Technical assistance, funding, and resources are available for organizations that want to develop projects that improve the health of those who live, work, learn, and play in Wright County. This is available through Wright County Public Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP).

Research has shown that people’s health is related to both the physical and social environment in which they live. Environments, social norms, policies, regulations, and laws impact behavior. These elements can promote, support, and reinforce healthy behaviors in Wright County.

