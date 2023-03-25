Technical assistance, funding, and resources are available for organizations that want to develop projects that improve the health of those who live, work, learn, and play in Wright County. This is available through Wright County Public Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP).
Research has shown that people’s health is related to both the physical and social environment in which they live. Environments, social norms, policies, regulations, and laws impact behavior. These elements can promote, support, and reinforce healthy behaviors in Wright County.
“We’ve had great success in partnering with our communities to address everything from workplace lactation rooms to community meditation gardens,” said Ellie Vanasse, Wright County Public Health Nurse and SHIP staff member.
Potential SHIP partners include, but are not limited to, healthcare organizations, workplaces, community organizations, schools, community centers, cities and towns, food shelves, churches, and after-school programs. All interested organizations are encouraged to look at the SHIP Project Guide and fill out a Project Interest Form on the Wright County SHIP webpage at co.wright.mn.us/575/Statewide-Health- Improvement-Partnership. Those interested can also call Wright County Public Health at 763-335-0280.
The funding per project is variable, but usually falls between $500 and $3,000. SHIP staff will work with potential partners to ensure the project is eligible for funds. There is no deadline; SHIP staff will attempt to work with any organization who indicates interest in doing a project.
SHIP is a state-based program that works at the local level to support healthier communities by expanding opportunities for active living, healthy eating, well-being, and commercial tobacco-free living.
