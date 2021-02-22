Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has announced an educational initiative on the dangers of the opioid addiction epidemic, which continues to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hutchinson said his office will offer an online class on opioids, signs of addiction, treatment options, the proper administration of Naloxone and more. This class will be offered multiple times for free and is open to all.
“At this point, most people know that opioids are some of the most dangerous drugs in the world today,” Hutchinson said. “Most, however, don’t know what makes them so dangerous, what makes them so addictive, or how people are first exposed to them. These news classes will teach all of that with the goal of reversing the tragic trend of opioid addiction.”
The first sessions will be Tuesdays March 2 and 30, in the early evenings. All sessions will be taught by licensed alcohol and drug counselor Randy Anderson, founder of Bold North Recovery and Consulting.
Upon completion of the online training, the Sheriff’s Office will mail the participant a supply of naloxone, free of change.
To join a session or request a free Deterra drug disposal bag, send an email to drugdisposal@hennepinsheriff.us.
