Area students were named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Those students included Claire Koch of Champlin Park High School, Elijah Koopman of Heritage Christian Academy, Matthew Steil of Heritage Christian Academy, and Christina Zhu of Maple Grove Senior High School.

These students will be competing with other students from across the country for one of the 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

