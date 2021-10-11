Area students were named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Those students included Claire Koch of Champlin Park High School, Elijah Koopman of Heritage Christian Academy, Matthew Steil of Heritage Christian Academy, and Christina Zhu of Maple Grove Senior High School.
These students will be competing with other students from across the country for one of the 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.