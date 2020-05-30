The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to coordinate with efforts to protect public safety and restore order to the Twin Cities metro area.

MnDOT has announced that the following highway closures will be in effect beginning at 7 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. tomorrow, Sunday, May 31:

• I-35W northbound and southbound between I-694 and Hwy 62

• I-35E northbound and southbound between Hwy 36 and Hwy 62

• I-94 eastbound and westbound between I-694 and the I-694/I-494 interchange

• I-394 eastbound between Hwy 100 and I-94

• Hwy 55 northbound and southbound between Hwy 62 and I-94

Routes will remain open for motorists to exit the downtown areas.

