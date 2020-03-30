(Editor’s note: The following information was provided Brad Swenson from Device Pitstop)
Millions of Americans find themselves unexpectedly working from home, homeschooling their children or both at the same time. So, when faced with an entirely new system of working and/or educating kids, how can you set yourself up for success?
Try to find a permanent workspace. Even if it’s just a small folding table in a corner, try to carve out a workspace that you don’t have to set up and take down each day. You’ll be more efficient and better able to create useful workflows and processes if you have an established office space.
If you’re homeschooling, set up a separate area for kids’ learning. It’s helpful for your work space and the kids’ work space to be separate, especially since you’ll likely be using both at the same time. Kid learning space can be a bit more fluid, as space allows, and you can set up a learning station at a kitchen breakfast bar, dining table, etc.
Set up a timed schedule. Things are chaotic everywhere right now, but the human brain tends to thrive better when following a routine. So, set up a schedule that works for you. 7:30 a.m. shower, 8 a.m. breakfast and check email, 10 a.m. daily work call, etc. If you’re homeschooling, do the same for kids. Children, especially, need a routine.
Technology is your friend. Your job may have sent you home with a laptop or allows you to use your own home computer. Your kids’ school may have sent home tablets to assist with e-learning. Or you could be starting from scratch.
“Technology is in high demand during this time of self-quarantine and shelter-in-place orders and we don’t know how long this crisis is going to last, so it’s a good time to invest in what you need to help make life easier,” Brad Swenson, Owner, Device Pitstop. “The hot item right now is a flat screen monitor for people to hook up to their laptops so they can work more easily from a larger screen.”
Swenson said that technology can be a big investment, but in uncertain economic times you can cut back on your budget and still get high-quality, name brand computers, laptops, monitors, tablets and smartphones. Local Device Pitstop stores are offering refurbished technology options with an exclusive warranty at budget-friendly prices.
