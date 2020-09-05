The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will continue its conversations on a variety of subjects in September.
On Sept. 8, John Bodette, president of the Rotary Club of St. Cloud Minnesota, will speak on programs that club is doing to make an impact in that community including hosting summer music concerts, a Cop House, and Pathways 4 Youth.
On Sept. 15, Eric Warner, Maple Grove Chief of Police, will discuss the Minnesota Legislature’s special session for police reform and situational de-escalation.
On Sept. 29, Angelina Amerigo, Miss Heart of the Lakes and 2020 Contestant for Miss Minnesota will speak on One Bottle, One Straw and One Bag at a Time, the need to reduce the one time use of plastics and in removing plastic trash from our rivers, lakes and oceans.
Although currently the group is meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the internet meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in the local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org
