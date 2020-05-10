A six-feet apart senior sing along happens outdoors every Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Applewood Pointe Arbor Lakes housing co-op (weather permitting). Residents stand and sing on their balconies or in the parking lot while Sandy Munson, retired Osseo High School choir teacher, directs. The singers have accompaniment on the keyboard from Dave Headt, former Osseo High School jazz band teacher, and Dave Miller, an orchestra trombonist. (Photos by Susan Van Cleaf)
Seniors socialize with sing along six feet apart
