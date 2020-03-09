Senior high students earn 2020 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards

Osseo Area Schools students received more than 100 awards from the 2020 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards program, which recognizes outstanding student artists from across the state and provides scholarship opportunities for high school seniors. Artwork by the 19 Gold Key award winners were on display at the University of Minnesota’s Regis West Gallery.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the longest running, most prestigious competition and largest source of scholarships for creative teenagers in the United States. The awards program was created in 1923 by Maurice R. “Robbie” Robinson, founder of Scholastic Corporation, and has been administered by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers since 1994. It has an impressive legacy and a noteworthy roster of past winners including Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Joyce Carol Oates and many others.
Gold Key winners from the Osseo Area School District are as follows:
• Ceramics and Glass — Peter Campbell, MGSH; Nina Feldman, MGSH; Michael Gorman, OSH; Jake Hurley, OSH; Hana Jakubovie, MGSH; Michelle Lam, PCSH; Kendall Potratz, OSH; Jordan Vylasek, OSH (two awards); and Jack White, OSH (two awards).
• Drawing and Illustration — Jennifer Kim, MGSH (two awards); Jim Lor, OSH; Jane Oh, OSH; Jacob Pearson, MGSH; and Mya Trzynka, OSH.
• Photography — Gabby Bodin, OSH; Annalise Groff, OSH; Olivia Haik, MGSH; and Greta Spanier, OSH (two awards).
• Sculpture — Trenna Tafoya, MGSH (two awards).
