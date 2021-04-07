Senator Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) released the following statement responding to the recent Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that overturned a sexual assault conviction because the victim was voluntarily inebriated:
“I was just as appalled as anyone when the Minnesota Supreme Court recently ruled that a person who is sexually assaulted while voluntarily intoxicated is not considered ‘mentally incapacitated’ under our current law,” Limmer said. “Being inebriated should never be an invitation or allowance for rape. The court decision puts rapists at a distinct advantage when they get to court and puts at risk full justice for victims.”
“The legislature is still in session,” he continued. “And we are currently building our Omnibus Judiciary and Public Safety Budget bill. We have time to address the Supreme Court decision and provide victims the legal protection they deserve.”
As Chair of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, Limmer is an ardent supporter of stronger laws to combat sexual assault. Limmer was recognized in 2019 by the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA) for successfully leading the effort to bring awareness of sexual assault victims. In 2018, Limmer was the recipient of an MNCASA AWARE award for his work in the Senate to prevent and end sexual violence.
Limmer has sponsored many bills strengthening the state’s sexual criminal laws including increasing penalties for sexual assault, child pornographers, and predatory offenders. Additionally, following recommendations outlined in the Star Tribune’s “Denied Justice” news series, Limmer authored legislation removing barriers for victims to report sexual assault and improving collaboration between law enforcement and prosecutors.
