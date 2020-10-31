The Minnesota Senate announced on Oct. 22 that the 2021 Senate Internship Program is open for applications. Many college students must complete an internship before graduation. Unfortunately, with safety guidelines causing companies to limit work or attendance in a physical setting, opportunities have been thin on the ground.
This year, the Senate Internship Program provides an opportunity to complete internship requirements while working remotely. Core tasks like writing constituent communications, monitoring committees, tracking legislation, and more will happen much the same as in previous years.
Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) encouraged students to apply, saying, “I have had many interns over the years and have seen the abundant benefits and real-world expertise it provides young people. It is a fast-paced, interesting environment and will enhance student resumes with a unique position. In this difficult season, it is a great opportunity for students to continue moving towards milestones.”
The program is not limited to political science or similar majors, so any interested students in District 30 or the surrounding area should not be deterred. The application deadline is Nov. 5, and more information can be found on the Senate website.
