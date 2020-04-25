Senator John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) co-authored legislation to allow restaurants struggling to stay in business to sell wine and beer with food takeout orders until the state’s mandatory shutdown ends. Passage of this bill off the Senate floor came just days after Sen. Hoffman participated in a bipartisan press conference asking legislators to support and pass this common-sense measure.
“Bars and restaurants have been ordered closed by the state until at least May 4 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but under these difficult times, we need to do all we can to help our small businesses succeed,” Sen. Hoffman said. “This may be a small step, but it is a step in the right direction. Our local businesses are hurting, and this is one way for restaurants and bars who sell food to increase their sales, which could make a difference between staying open after the order is lifted or shuttering their doors.”
Under Hoffman’s bill, customers can purchase one bottle of wine or up to a six-pack of beer, hard cider, or hard seltzer. The beer and wine could only be picked up, not delivered. Other alcoholic beverages are not included, and city officials would be able to prohibit the sales by resolution.
The Senate passed the measure 65-2, and the measure is expected to be on the House floor today. Governor Walz expressed support for the bill and indicated he will sign it if it passes both bodies of the legislature.
Reach out to Sen. Hoffman with questions or concerns. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-4154 or by email at sen.john.hoffman@senate.mn.
