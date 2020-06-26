Senator John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) has announced legislation he co-authored to extend certain peacetime emergency modifications made by the Department of Human Services passed the Minnesota Senate June 19 along with his vital legislation to provide emergency grants for disability service providers.
Sen. Hoffman said, “I have been fighting for these two important bills for months. Our service providers need continued state support to provide enhanced service delivery and efficiency to our most vulnerable during and after the pandemic. Additionally, our disability service providers were hit hard with COVID-19 and many were facing permanent closure if we did not provide support to help pay their bills.”
He continued, “Specifically, my waiver legislation says that any changes DHS made to comply with federal law or receive enhanced federal funding will remain in effect after the peacetime emergency ends. This includes preserving health care coverage for Medical Assistance and Minnesota Care, continuing the federal changes to the SNAP program, eliminate cost-sharing for COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment, and modifying the eligibility period for the Refugee Case Assistance Program and the Refugee Social Services Program.”
The following waivers would stay in effect until June 2021: Allowing phone or video visits for waiver programs, targeted case management visits, and EIDBI services, allowing PCAs who require in-person oversight by a qualified professional to receive that oversight via phone or video, and expanding access to telemedicine for CHIP, MA, MinnesotaCare, school-linked mental health services, and other treatment settings. Additionally, modifications for remote delivery of waiver and adult day services and modifications to licensing requirements for substance use disorder treatment programs and mental health centers will be continued.
The legislation also appropriates $1.13 million from the federal CARES Act to continue the increased flexibility in the Housing Support program’s absent day policy to make sure recipients maintain access to their housing.
“The second bill I am pleased to announce passed today will invest $30 million from the coronavirus relief fund in grants to ensure our day and employment disability service providers – who offer a range of therapies, skill building opportunities, and employment training – are given help with the fixed costs they are required to pay during the pandemic, their revenue having been severely reduced because of the Stay-at-Home Order,” Hoffman said. “These grants will help more than 365 Minnesota service providers cover their fixed costs for rent, utilities, and other fixed costs as a result of the pandemic. These grants will be a lifesaver for these important service providers and organizations.”
He added, “I am pleased with our work to make sure Minnesota has a strong support and safety net in place and the necessary regulatory flexibility and relief to make sure that Minnesotans with physical and developmental disabilities are not cut off from vital services. When we work together, we can accomplish great things. I am committed to doing what is best for the people of Minnesota, regardless of political party. Partisan politics has no place when serving our most vulnerable. I am please we were able to come to agreement and pass these important provisions.”
