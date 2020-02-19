Senate District 34 Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Maple Grove Senior High, 9800 Fernbrook Lane N. in Maple Grove, for the precinct caucus. Participants will learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the Party Platform, elect new precinct chairs, and select delegates for the upcoming conventions. The Senate District serves Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers.
“Our precinct caucuses signal the start of the 2020 elections in Minnesota, which are sure to be some of the most fiercely contested political battles in our state’s history,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin. “The way we win in 2020 is by organizing and building power at the grassroots level, which is exactly what DFLers will be doing in community centers and school gymnasiums across Minnesota. The DFL is a people-powered party and our precinct caucuses give everyone, from seasoned activists to the newly engaged, a chance to weigh in on the party’s platform, elect local leaders, and shape the future of the DFL. I encourage all Minnesotans to attend their precinct caucuses, engage with their neighbors, and make their voices heard.”
The precinct caucus, Feb. 25, opens at 5:30 p.m. with registration. There will be a rally at 6 p.m., following at 7 p.m. with the caucus meeting.
DFL members can learn more about the caucus and party process by visiting sd34dfl.org.
