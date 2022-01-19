Senate District 36 Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Champlin Park High School, 6025 109th Ave., to learn about this year’s candidates, select delegates for the upcoming conventions, debate resolutions for the party platform, and elect new precinct chairs.
The event’s registration is at 6:30 p.m., with the caucus event beginning at 7 p.m.
The district encourages all to attend the caucuses, either safely in person by bringing a mask, an ink pen, and sanitizer, or by submitting a non-attendee form. Resolutions to impact the party platform may also be submitted electronically or dropped off at the door.
Gathered throughout the state, caucuses are the grassroots start to the election season. The district encourages all Minnesotans to attend their precinct caucus to engage with neighbors and make their voices heard.
Each precinct will meet in a separate room or area. Hand sanitizer will be available in every room. Senate District 36 includes Champlin, western Coon Rapids, and northern Brooklyn Park. To locate a specific caucus location, visit caucus.dfl.org. Non-attendee forms and resolution forms can be found at dfl.org/caucusplanning.
Non-attendee forms can be dropped off on-site up to 15 minutes before proceedings begin. Electronic submissions must be received by Saturday, Jan. 29, at midnight. Direct all submissions to dflsd36secretary@gmail.com. Contact Brian Baker, Chair, Senate District 36 DFL at brianb78337@gmail.com for more information.
