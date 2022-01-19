Due to the challenges posed by the latest surge of COVID-19 in the communities, Senate District 34 Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party is shifting to a contactless precinct caucus to be accomplished by completion of Non-Attendee Forms. Complete information and forms are available at sd34dfl.org.
Forms can be submitted by e-mail or post or dropped off at the original caucus site: Maple Grove Senior High, 9800 Fernbrook Lane in Maple Grove from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1.
Blank forms will be available at the senior high on caucus night. Completed forms must be received by 9 p.m. Feb. 1.
Participants can still do everything they would have done in a caucus meeting:
● Become a Delegate or Alternate for the Senate District Convention to endorse State level candidates
● Submit resolutions to shape the DFL Platform
● Become a Delegate or Alternate for the Hennepin County Convention to endorse candidates for county office
● Run for Precinct Chair or Vice Chair
● Volunteer to become a member of a Pre-Convention Committee
In most circumstances, there are enough delegate slots available to ensure everyone in a precinct who runs to be a delegate gets elected. In contactless precincts where that is not the case, delegates will be chosen by lot.
Forms sd34dfl.org can be submitted by email, post or dropped at Maple Grove Senior High by Feb. 1.
Senate District 34 includes: Maple Grove, Osseo, Rogers, and most of Dayton.
Check the website for updates sd34dfl.org or contact Nancy Meyerhoff, Chair, Senate District 34 DFL at :chair@sd34dfl.org for more information.
