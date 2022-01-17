Senate District 33 Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather at 7 p.m. (registration is at 6:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Feb. 1, at three locations to learn about this year’s candidates, select delegates for the upcoming conventions – Senate District and County-level, consider resolutions for the party platform and elect new precinct chairs.
Gathered throughout the State, caucuses are the grassroots start to the election season. Senate District 33 DFL encourages all Minnesotans to attend the Precinct Caucus Feb. 1 to engage with neighbors and make their voices heard.
If people cannot attend in person, but would like to be a delegate or alternate to the conventions (April/May) or submit a resolution, they can submit a non-attendee form at tiny.cc/absentee2022 before caucus.
There are three locations for the Senate District 33 DFL Caucus, so people make sure to know their precinct name and check where to attend caucus. Where people caucus is based on the location of their residence. To help determine where to go, visit caucus.dfl.org.
The three locations for Senate District 33 DFL Caucus are: Mound Westonka High School, 5905 Sunnyfield Road in Minnetrista; Minnetonka West Middle School, 6421 Hazeltine Blvd. in Excelsior; or Orono High School, 795 Old Crystal Bay Road in Long Lake. Bring the precinct name with to caucus.
Senate District 33 includes: Corcoran, part of Chanhassen, Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenfield, Greenwood, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay and Wayzata.
Visit the Senate District 33 DFL website for updates at dflsd33.org or contact Cathy Olson, Chair, Senate District 33 DFL at c.olson@dflsd33.org for more information.
