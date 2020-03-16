U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) announced Feb. 25 that she has nominated Peyton Pietrini of Maple Grove for admission to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

If chosen for an appointment by the academy, Pietrini, the daughter of Michael and Kerry Pietrini, would join the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy class of 2024 and would enter this summer.

“I am very pleased to nominate Peyton Pietrini to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy,” Sen. Smith said. “Each year, I nominate several talented young Minnesotans to our nation’s military academies because of their strong character, academic and athletic achievements, and demonstrated leadership ability. I have no doubt that Peyton has the ability to excel at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and become a successful future leader in our nation’s military.”

Pietrini currently attends Providence Academy, is a member of the cross country team, and captain of the softball team in 2019-2020. She is the founder and President of the Providence Academy Aviation Club.

Each year, Sen. Smith nominates qualified young Minnesotans to the U.S. Service Academies, including the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The individual service academies make the final admission decisions and begin notifying nominees of their status in February.

