On Jan. 11, Senator Warren Limmer (R- Maple Grove) announced he is examining how to repeal the state law that allows failed and retired politicians to immediately be reinstated to their previous public roles when they leave elected office.

“Government jobs should not be a safety net for failed politicians,” Limmer said. “If you leave a job in the private sector, it’s not held for you indefinitely. It’s a disservice to the state and taxpayers to give public employees this kind of job security, while private employees have no such guarantee.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments