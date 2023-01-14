Sen. Limmer takes lead role on Judiciary and Public Safety Committee

Senator Warren Limmer (R- Maple Grove) was sworn into office on Jan. 3 as the legislature convened for the 2023 session. The day was filled with ceremony as Senators, their families and supporters gathered on the Senate floor.
“It’s an honor to be sworn in today, and continue to serve our people in the Senate,” Limmer said. “The first day of session is like opening a new book and each of us gets to write our own chapter. It’s a serious, but fun day. There is plenty of hard work ahead.”
Among numerous issues, Limmer’s priorities for legislative work this year include: eliminating the tax on Social Security, passing a balanced budget without massive spending increases, returning the $17.6 billion surplus, and supporting law enforcement and public safety needs to stop violent crime.
While Democrats control both legislative chambers, they remain cool to returning the surplus and prefer to spend it on their priorities, Limmer made clear that repealing the Social Security Tax is still a top priority of his, “Eliminating this tax is a promise I made to my constituents and a policy I have been pushing for years,” he said. “The Social Security income tax hits seniors hard, as they are already on fixed incomes. It is long overdue to give our most economically vulnerable a permanent tax break, especially with inflation keeping costs high on necessary goods like energy and groceries.”
Limmer was appointed as the Ranking Republican member to the Public Safety Committee. “We know we improved more policing in our communities; the failed efforts to defund the police are impacting recruitment and retention efforts across the state,” Limmer said. “Public safety must be the top priority in the role of government.”
Finally, as a member of the Elections Committee, Limmer will play a vital role in securing the integrity of our elections. “Every legal ballot should count, and every voter should be verified. We want to make it easy for people to vote, but very hard for bad actors to cheat,” he said.
Limmer was reelected in November to the new District 37, which represents almost all of Maple Grove, as well as: Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina.
