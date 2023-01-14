Sen. Limmer takes lead role on Judiciary and Public Safety Committee

(Submitted photo)

Senator Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) is sworn into the Senate on Jan. 3 in St. Paul. He represents the newly-created District 37.

Senator Warren Limmer (R- Maple Grove) was sworn into office on Jan. 3 as the legislature convened for the 2023 session. The day was filled with ceremony as Senators, their families and supporters gathered on the Senate floor.

“It’s an honor to be sworn in today, and continue to serve our people in the Senate,” Limmer said. “The first day of session is like opening a new book and each of us gets to write our own chapter. It’s a serious, but fun day. There is plenty of hard work ahead.”

