On Feb. 21, the Minnesota Senate passed a bill allowing convicted felons still serving probation to vote in elections. Already passed by the House, the bill heads to Governor Walz’s desk where it is expected to be signed.

Many states, including Minnesota, require felons to lose many civil rights, including voting, when convicted. Current Minnesota law requires both incarceration and time on probation to be completed before having their right to vote restored. The law was upheld as constitutional by the Minnesota Supreme Court last week.

