State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) is vigilant and dogged in questioning our state government’s growth, that I will not dispute. But some pushback is necessary for Sen. Kiffmeyer’s Crow River News Guest Columnist piece on climate change (“State budget surplus brings responsibility, opportunity” Dec. 26, 2019).
First, for Sen. Kiffmeyer — in what I assume is an attempt to educate her constituents — to push forward The Heartland Institute as a source for several “theories” (I’ll get to that in a few) about our planet’s changing climate is bordering on irresponsible. This institute is touted as a think tank for conservative and libertarian policy, which is not, on its face, a shot against it. But, a bit of research can lead you to the stance they took in the 1990s with Phillip Morris to discredit the harms of tobacco. Ouch! Their website is loaded with articles and videos that straight-up deny the validity of the data supporting manmade climate change without presenting legitimate, fact-based, peer-reviewed counter arguments. Their standard argument is often economic, not scientific, which is not valid when it comes to the evidence of climate change. Not to say that there isn’t space for arguments marrying climate change to economic issues, but that’s a debate for another day.
“Climate change has many reasons,” Sen. Kiffmeyer writes, and the science does indeed supports this, but to claim that human causes (anthropogenic) are often “presented as the only reason” is not what the majority of data suggest, and her statement misrepresents the scientific community’s argument. This is clear: The preponderance of evidence, and the consensus of the scientific community across disciplines, suggests that human related activities are the accelerator of climate change not the only cause. An important distinction.
Also, Sen Kiffmeyer engages in false equivalence when she lists the various causes of climate-altering factors without dividing them into long-term and short-term effects. To list them together gives the impression that each has the same amount of weight in the discussion, which is demonstrably false. The evidence on the various motions of the Earth, for example, has been shown to affect our climate with cycles over thousands of years, so she’s no doubt muddied the waters when the issue at hand is occurring at a much faster pace, like hundreds of years.
Another important distinction: Sen. Kiffmeyer misuses the word “theory” in an argument about scientific phenomena. She uses the colloquial version of theory, which is equal only to a claim. The Heartland Institute has made several claims about climate science that are not scientific theories. Scientific theories are our best current explanations of nature and are supported by facts which are supported by evidence collected using rigorous protocols.
So, here’s what the data suggests: The amount of atmospheric carbon has increased since the industrial revolution, and manmade activities are accelerating the warming of the entire planet.
I invite you to this thought-experiment on cause and effect: Over millions of years the Earth sequestered trillions of tons of carbon below the surface in the form of coal, natural gas, crude oil, etc. A primate species (us) figures out how to extract it, use it to their advantage, and in doing so redistributes it quickly (over about 250 years) into the atmosphere by the billions of tons. How does the atmosphere’s heat-trapping ability respond? The planet is currently showing us.
Ultimately, this is not a debate about which effects are warming our planet (we have a solid grasp of those), it’s really a question of when is this species going to have the collective will to do something about it.
Keith Kuhn of St. Michael is a St. Michael-Albertville High School Teacher of Astronomy, Geology and Physical Science.
