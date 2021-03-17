The Maple Grove Crimson Boys Swim and Dive team clinched the Section 8AA Championship on March 12 and 13, retaining the title for the second year in a row.
The Section meet was a very close meet, but the Crimson held on to the lead with many top five finishes in every event, earning enough points to beat out St. Michael-Albertville who took a close second. Top two finishers in each event move onto the state tournament on Friday, March 19, at the University of Minnesota.
Captain Daniel Baltes placed first in both the 50 free and 100 free events, breaking the section meet record and the pool records in both. His time for the 50 free was 20.78 and his time for the 100 free was 45.84. In addition, his 50 free time also broke a 14-year old Crimson boys team record.
Senior Jackson Brown also broke the section meet and the pool records in his 500 free race with his first place finish with a time of 4:32.13. Brown also placed second place in the 200 free.
The Crimson broke yet another section and pool record with Captain Zach Hopp’s first place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 56.58. Hopp’s fifth place in the 100 butterfly was under the state cut time, so he will be swimming this event at state as well.
Sophomore Gerrit Riekels took first place in the individual medley race. Captain Jalen Liew took third place in the 50 free beating the state cut, so he will be swimming at state. Sophomore diver Zach Johnson finished tenth scoring much needed points for the Crimson team.
All three Crimson relay teams swam under the state time cut making way for these relay teams to swim at the state tournament. With five individual swimmers competing in eight events, and all relay teams going to state, the Crimson team will have a big showing at the state tournament with swimmers in every event, except for the 100 backstroke.
