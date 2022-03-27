Ted LaFromboise and James Hultgren participated in the second annual virtual 14.2 mile Bataan Death March Sunday, March 20. They left the Osseo Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 around 5 a.m., followed the route north along the trail to Coon Rapids Dam and back to the Legion.
Ted LaFromboise and James Hultgren participated in the second annual virtual 14.2 mile Bataan Death March Sunday, March 20. They left the Osseo Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 around 5 a.m., followed the route north along the trail to Coon Rapids Dam and back to the Legion.
James Hultgren, US Army Combat Veteran (Operation Iraqi Freedom), organized the march this year and last year.
The second annual virtual 14.2 mile Bataan Death March was held Sunday, March 20. James Hultgren and Ted LaFromboise left the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 around 5 a.m.
They followed the route north along the trail to Coon Rapids Dam and back to the Legion. Marchers across the country could sign up online for the virtual event to compare their performance with others at bataanmarch.com/registration-virtual-edition/.
This event was not sponsored nor affiliated with The Osseo Maple Grove American Legion Post 172, but the post served as the starting point.
Hultgren, US Army Combat Veteran (Operation Iraqi Freedom), organized the march this year and last year. “Fifteen point five miles in the bag for this year’s Virtual 2022 Bataan March Honorary 14.2. Thanks for joining me, Ted. Good laughs and plenty of tales,” said Hultgren.
“What began as a conversation some time ago became a fantastic journey with James,” said LaFromboise. “Today, we walked 15.5 miles in support of the 2022 Bataan March. The conversation was great and the scenery was amazing. I’ll definitely be doing it again.” LaFromboise is the owner of Nourish Nutrition club in Osseo.
Symbolic marches like this one are meant to commemorate the more than 70,000 American and Filipino troops that were forced to march 65 miles from the Bataan Peninsula to a Japanese prison camp during World War II. Many lives were lost due to the harsh conditions as Japan invaded the Philippines. Participants and organizers of the virtual march hope to remember the sacrifices of those who died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.