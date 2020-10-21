The STMA Girls Tennis season ended after falling to Maple Grove High School in the semifinals of the Section 5AA tournament. It was the second year in a row that the season ended in a semifinal loss. With no individual tournament play available this year due to COVID, the 2020 season is officially over.  

Coach Creelman spoke highly of his team following the loss at Maple Grove. He said, “I’m very proud of how the season went as we knew it was going to be a different season this year.”  

Outgoing senior captain Meadow LaDuke described it a bit differently. “I’m sad to see it end so soon, but at least we had a season,” she said.

There will be plenty of open spots on the team next fall as six seniors will be gone including the # 1 singles position which was shared by seniors Emma Thole and Meadow LaDuke.

Junior captain Brooke Beck will be expected to lead the team as she will be playing her sixth year on varsity, but she has her concerns. She said, “It will be a big change without Emma and Meadow next year as we’ve been playing varsity together since we were in middle school.”

Creelman is optimistic about next year. “I hope the success we had motivates the rest of our returning players to work hard in the off-season for next year,” she said.

