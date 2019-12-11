The Maple Grove girls and boys Nordic ski teams both came away with wins over five conference teams in their season opener 4.5K freestyle race Dec. 4. Early season snowfalls allowed for races to be held on natural snow at Woodland Trails in Elk River.

In the boys race, seniors CJ Young (12:55) and Charlie Caven (12:57) finished 2 seconds apart in the top two spots, followed by sophomore Myles Brown (third – 13:08), sophomore Parker Koland (seventh – 13:48) and senior Sam Fjellman (14th – 14:06).

Crimson Senior Christina Bolcer won the girls race in 14:07. Maple Grove placed four girls in the top six. Sophomore Lindsey Young was runner-up at 15:18, followed by senior Grace Collier (fourth - 15:29), senior Lauren Tillman (sixth - 15:33) and junior Kali Smith (ninth – 15:53).

Girls team scores: Maple Grove (483) Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony (454), Elk River (437), Rogers (392), Osseo (385) and Park Center (319).

Boys team scores: Maple Grove (478), Rogers (431), Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony (408), Park Center (406) Elk River (405) and Osseo (394).

