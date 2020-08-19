The Loretto Larks played in regionals Saturday, Aug. 15. They played Howard Lake, and the Larks ended up losing to Howard Lake in a score of 3-2.

Several Larks were drafted to other teams, which are heading to the State Tournament. Those players drafted to the Buffalo team are Nick Kaye and Tyler Maher. Those players drafted to the Maple Lake team are Colton Petron and Keenan Hodgkin.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments