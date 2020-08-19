The Loretto Larks played in regionals Saturday, Aug. 15. They played Howard Lake, and the Larks ended up losing to Howard Lake in a score of 3-2.
Several Larks were drafted to other teams, which are heading to the State Tournament. Those players drafted to the Buffalo team are Nick Kaye and Tyler Maher. Those players drafted to the Maple Lake team are Colton Petron and Keenan Hodgkin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.