Senate District 34 Minnesota GOP will be hosting a precinct caucus Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. There will be two different locations, depending on what city you reside in. Osseo and Maple Grove residents will meet at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove. Rogers and Dayton residents will meet at the Rogers Event Center, 12716 Main Street, Rogers.
Caucuses are the first level of political engagement in Minnesota. It is basically a neighborhood meeting where people hear from local elected officials and then elect delegates and alternates from the precinct (neighborhood) to serve in the Senate District (or BPOU: Basic Political Organizing Unit).
Delegates and alternates then go to the Senate District Convention in March, where they will endorse candidates to be the House and Senate Republicans on the ballot for the district in the November election.
At precinct caucus, participants will register between 6:30 and 7 p.m., and then meet as a group in a larger room for opening remarks. All decisions are made within a “precinct” - small groups that are basically people who live within a few blocks of each other.
In the precinct meeting, people will elect a precinct chair and then the group will vote on people who want to be delegates or alternates from the neighborhood to the “endorsing convention,” which will be held sometime in March. The delegates will be deciding who gets endorsed as the Republican candidates for House and Senate in the district. Alternates are allowed to be “seated” and vote if not all of the delegates show up, which happens quite regularly.
Generally, anyone who wants to be a delegate gets elected. People just have to briefly explain who they are and why they want to run for delegate. Because this is a year in which voters will elect a governor, they may ask people who they support for governor. People can either say who they support or say they have not decided yet (most will say that).
At some point, there will also be a “straw poll” conducted in the governor’s race, so the party and the public get a sense of who currently has the most support among the candidates running for governor.
Once delegates and alternates are elected, they will ask if anyone has any “resolutions” to change the Republican Party Platform – usually there aren’t any or just a few. Once delegate/alternate elections are over, people can leave if they need to.
This is a redistricting year and voters will caucus before knowing the new districts, which is expected to be released by the courts about Feb. 15.
Reach out to sd34mngop@gmail.com with any questions
