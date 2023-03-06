School board student representatives play important role in board function

(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)

The Osseo Area School District highlighted an important group of high school students who serve as student representatives to the school board during School Board Recognition Week. This year’s students include Mawata Kamara from Park Center Senior High School, Priyah Moua from 279Online, Linnea Noeldner from Osseo Senior High School and Timur Usenov from Maple Grove Senior High School.

For School Board Recognition Week Feb. 20-24, Osseo Area Schools deeply thanks all school board members, past and present, who dedicate themselves to serving the best interests of the district’s scholars and staff.

