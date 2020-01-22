AHschoolsLOGO.jpg

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board welcomed a new member and elected officer positions at their first meeting of 2020, which was held Monday, Jan. 13 at the Sandburg Education Center in Anoka.

Incumbent School Board members Marci Anderson (District 2) and Nicole Hayes (District 5) were joined by newly-elected Erin Heers-McArdle (District 1) for the ceremonial oath of office, which was administered by Paul Linnell, Anoka County elections manager, and then took their positions to start the meeting.

In addition to the oaths, officer positions were also selected. The School Board chose Anderson to serve as chair, Hayes as vice-chair, Bill Harvey to serve as treasurer and Jeff Simon to serve as clerk. The meeting agenda also included routine organizational actions to prepare for the year to come.

Superintendent David Law commented on the significance of Anderson being elected the first female board chairperson since the district was formed in 1952. Anderson also becomes the third board chairperson for Anoka-Hennepin since 1992. Tom Heidemann served as board chair from 2009 to 2020, and Michael Sullivan served as chair from 1992 to 2009.

The board also approved a schedule of meetings through July 2021. Regular meetings of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board are held at the Sandburg Education Center and work sessions are conducted at the Educational Service Center, both in Anoka.

Members of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board serve four-year terms.

Visit ahschools.us/schoolboard for contact information, meeting schedules, recordings, agenda materials, and additional information.

