The Anoka-Hennepin School Board welcomed a new member and elected officer positions at their first meeting of 2020, which was held Monday, Jan. 13 at the Sandburg Education Center in Anoka.
Incumbent School Board members Marci Anderson (District 2) and Nicole Hayes (District 5) were joined by newly-elected Erin Heers-McArdle (District 1) for the ceremonial oath of office, which was administered by Paul Linnell, Anoka County elections manager, and then took their positions to start the meeting.
In addition to the oaths, officer positions were also selected. The School Board chose Anderson to serve as chair, Hayes as vice-chair, Bill Harvey to serve as treasurer and Jeff Simon to serve as clerk. The meeting agenda also included routine organizational actions to prepare for the year to come.
Superintendent David Law commented on the significance of Anderson being elected the first female board chairperson since the district was formed in 1952. Anderson also becomes the third board chairperson for Anoka-Hennepin since 1992. Tom Heidemann served as board chair from 2009 to 2020, and Michael Sullivan served as chair from 1992 to 2009.
The board also approved a schedule of meetings through July 2021. Regular meetings of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board are held at the Sandburg Education Center and work sessions are conducted at the Educational Service Center, both in Anoka.
Members of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board serve four-year terms.
Visit ahschools.us/schoolboard for contact information, meeting schedules, recordings, agenda materials, and additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.