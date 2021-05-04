Buffalo Hospital Foundation has awarded a scholarship to 10 students in Wright County who plan to pursue health care careers in their post-secondary education. Buffalo Hospital Foundation continues to support local youth and encourages more students to enter the medical field professionally, as the need for health care workers continues to increase.
The ten $1,000 scholarships are awarded to one student from each of the nine local school districts, as well as one non-traditional student currently employed by Allina Health or Stellis Health.
“Each year our scholarship review committee is presented with an exceptional list of applicants,” said Ashley Andersen, development officer for Buffalo Hospital Foundation. “It is difficult to select just one student from each school district, but this just shows how many talented young adults we have in our communities. Each and every applicant should be proud of their accomplishments.”
The 2021 scholarships were awarded to: Camden Edmonson (Annandale High School), Olivia Jahnke (Buffalo High School), Nicholas Little (Dassel-Cokato High School), Maddie Kurth (Delano High School), Gwyn Schmidt (Howard Lake-Winsted-Waverly High School), Megan Lind (Maple Lake High School), Rachel Dahlke (Monticello High School), Sophie Czech (Rockford High School), Abby Buckmeier (St. Michael-Albertville High School), and Madison Mayer (non-traditional).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.