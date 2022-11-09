The votes are in for the Wright County Commissioner Dist. 4 seat. The unofficial results have Nadine Schoen receiving the most votes with 5,716 or 52.00%.

Incumbent Mary Wetter received 5,224 votes (47.53%).

