Join the Arbor Lakes Business Association and other Maple Grove businesses as they get the holiday season off to a grand start with the Hometown Holiday on Main Street and Sleigh Bells & Sparkle Parade Saturday, Dec. 4.
The holiday fun runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, music on the Plaza at the North End of Main Street, treats, contests, carriage rides and surprises.
Enjoy free horse-drawn trolley rides on Main Street and visit with participating businesses. Watch the fire-eaters perform and listen to music.
The Sleighbells & Sparkle Parade starts at 5 p.m. on Main Street. Check out the festive floats and at the end of the parade, go to the community tree at Arbor Lakes Parkway and Main Street and watch as Santa magically lights the tree.
Listen to the sounds of the season provided by Turnin’ Heads.
Don’t forget to bring a new toy and/or non-perishable food item for CROSS Services. This event is presented by the Arbor Lakes Business Association. For more information, visit ArborLakes.net. This event is free and open to the public.
