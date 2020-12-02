Santa will make his way to Independence and Maple Plain on Saturday, Dec. 5, for his 40th annual visit. He will be accompanied and assisted on his early visit by the West Hennepin Public Safety Reserves and Officers as he travels on a decorated float with Christmas music.
Come to the West Hennepin Public Safety parking lot, 1918 County Road 90, at 4 p.m. to wish Santa a safe journey as he departs on his route. Or people can see him as he travels through the two cities.
Due to COVID restrictions, Santa will not be able to have visitors in the sleigh or sitting on his lap. WHPS also has removed the longer stops at Independence City Hall and Veterans Memorial Park. Santa will not be able to stop for visits along the route. Children are welcome to give notes with their “wish lists” to the Reserve Officers to be presented to Santa.
Reserve officers will use social distancing as they hand out bags with candy and small gifts to area youngsters. Reserves also will collect food and cash donations for area food shelves. Food shelf donations may be left at the end of driveways for no-contact pick-up, if you choose. People who prefer donating cash can mail the donation or drop it off at the West Hennepin Public Safety office, 1918 County Road 90, Maple Plain MN 55359, by Dec. 4.
For answers to questions, contact West Hennepin Public Safety at 763-479-0500 or visit westhennepin.com
Santa expects to depart WHPS at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 5 and travel between 4:20 and 4:35 p.m. at Pagenkopf Road, Becker Road, Independence Road and North Budd Ave. At 4:45 p.m. he will cruise along Independence Street, Howard Avenue and Drake Street. At 4:55 p.m. he will travel along Perkins Lane, Independence Street, Howard Avenue and Oak Street.
From there he will head for Main Street East, Budd Avenue, Bryantwood Drive and Joyce Street at 5:15 p.m. Then at 5:35 p.m. he will cruise down Bryant Street, Prairieland Avenue and Joyce Street and end up at 5:50 p.m. at Haven Homes on Wyman Avenue.
His final travels will take him to Bryant Street and Pioneer Avenue at 6 p.m. At 6:05 p.m. he will visit Main Street West, Halgren Road, Parkview Road and Rainbow Avenue. He will end his journey at 6:25 p.m. at Main Street West, Parkview Road and Three Oaks Avenue.
