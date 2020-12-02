Even though Santa is not able to visit Osseo this year during the annual Osseo Minidazzle event, he still wants to hear from the children of Osseo. This year’s Minidazzle event was canceled due to the pandemic and restrictions put in place about the number of people that can gather in one location.
Santa has decided to put a mailbox in Boerboom Memorial Park for children to drop off their wish lists for Santa. Children can come anytime to the mailbox between now and Dec. 23 to drop off their letter. If a child includes their name and an email address, Santa will send a personal response back.
Look for the white mailbox with “Santa” written on it in the park next to the Santa and the elves in the holiday display. Place letters in the slot on the front of the mailbox.
If children cannot make it to the park, they can also email Santa a letter at santa@osseolions.org.
