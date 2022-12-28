The Hopkins fire and police departments, staff, Santa and others helped coordinate the “Santa for a Senior” event for residents at Chapel View Senior Health and Living at 615 Minnetonka Mills Road in Hopkins.
There were a whole lot of gifts for the Hopkins fire and police departments to deliver to Chapel View residents Dec. 17.
The Hopkins fire and police departments stepped up to the plate to show Chapel View Senior Health and Living residents some love this holiday season, with more than 15 volunteers and family members coming in to spread holiday cheer and Christmas gifts. John Stuck from Home Instead Senior Care of Minneapolis, based in Maple Grove, coordinated the effort. According to spokesperson Paula Sparling, Stuck and his team worked with local businesses to display Christmas trees at their businesses. Community members could choose ornaments from the trees, which listed both the name of a senior resident and what they would like for Christmas, and purchase those gifts for them. Stuck and his team received the gifts, and delivered them to the residents with the help of the Hopkins fire and police departments and their families. “John, his staff, and the Hopkins fire and police and the community who donate make it a much brighter Christmas for the seniors of our community,” Sparling said.
