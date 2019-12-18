The annual Osseo Minidazzle and Tree Lighting event was another success. The lights of decorated fire trucks and other emergency vehicles filled Central Avenue in Osseo Friday, Dec. 6. At the end of the parade, Santa arrived on the back of the old 1929 Osseo Fire Truck. There was more fun to be had after the parade. Pictures with Santa in the band shell at Boerboom Memorial Park. A large bonfire on Fifth Street N.E. next to the park kept people warm. And inside the Osseo Community Center, people were treated to hot dogs, hot cocoa and cookies, along with some holiday music.
