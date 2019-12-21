‘Santa Ben’ helps again

St. Michael-Albertville seventh-grader Ben Knotek is at it again this season, as he dropped off 2,026 coats at the Salvation Army Harbor Light Shelter downtown Minneapolis. Ben helped collect coats in the STMA area that will be sorted and distributed at shelters across the Twin Cities and St. Cloud areas. Superior Storage in St. Michael donated a storage garage to put coats in during the month he collected coats and a U-Haul truck (and gas and mileage) to take the coats to the Salvation Army.