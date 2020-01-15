Salem Lutheran School, located in rural Hanover, is hosting a School Open House Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Openings for enrollment for the 2020-21 school year are available in Preschool through eighth grade. The open house will provide families with the opportunity to meet teachers, tour classrooms, and learn about the Christ-centered curriculum Salem provides. All are invited to attend. Light refreshments and a prize drawing will be offered.
Salem Lutheran School reaches out to all families of the community by providing spiritual, academic, and physical education for children Pre-Kindergarten through grade eight at an affordable cost. Salem is a nationally-accredited school that offers a Christ-centered education with small class sizes. After-school care is available, as well as busing in the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.