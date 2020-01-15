Salem Lutheran School, located in rural Hanover, is hosting a School Open House Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Openings for enrollment for the 2020-21 school year are available in Preschool through eighth grade. The open house will provide families with the opportunity to meet teachers, tour classrooms, and learn about the Christ-centered curriculum Salem provides. All are invited to attend. Light refreshments and a prize drawing will be offered.

Salem Lutheran School reaches out to all families of the community by providing spiritual, academic, and physical education for children Pre-Kindergarten through grade eight at an affordable cost. Salem is a nationally-accredited school that offers a Christ-centered education with small class sizes. After-school care is available, as well as busing in the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District.

Tags

Load comments