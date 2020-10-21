Salem Lutheran Church and School, located at 9615 Pioneer Trail in Greenfield, (2 miles south of Hanover’s County Road 19 Crow River bridge), is hosting a free Trunk or Treat Family event Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held outdoors in the church parking lot.
Everyone from the community is invited. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Children (and adults) can come in costume and walk from decorated car trunk to car trunk trick-or-treating for candy or other fun prizes. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and all trick-or-treat goodies will be handed out in a COVID-safe manner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.