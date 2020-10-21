Salem Lutheran Church and School, located at 9615 Pioneer Trail in Greenfield, (2 miles south of Hanover’s County Road 19 Crow River bridge), is hosting a free Trunk or Treat Family event Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held outdoors in the church parking lot.

Everyone from the community is invited. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Children (and adults) can come in costume and walk from decorated car trunk to car trunk trick-or-treating for candy or other fun prizes. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and all trick-or-treat goodies will be handed out in a COVID-safe manner.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments