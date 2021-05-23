S-pet-actular: New pet grooming salon opening in Champlin

At the April 12th Champlin City Council, the city approved a motion to issue a Pet Grooming Shop license to The Pup Parlor. The new pet grooming business will be located at 11191 Commerce Drive N. in Champlin’s Elk Creek Business Center, next to Fantastic Sams and Cafe Donuts.
Owner Amanda Wickman has been a pet groomer for 15 years and previously ran The Pup Parlor out of her Maple Grove house. When her home doubled as her grooming salon, a lot of her clients who saw her every six to eight weeks lived in Champlin, and Wickman began to think about potentially having a location that would service those clients more efficiently.
Very soon, she will have her dream. “I have always wanted to have my own business for a long time,” Wickman said.
With not many other pet grooming salons nearby, Wickman expects that the new location, which she hopes will be ready by June, will allow her to take on more clients with bigger square footage for grooming. However, she is waiting on building materials to finish construction, which has been backlogged due to COVID-19.
With four groomers on staff, Wickman hopes The Pup Parlor can be a valued resource to pet owners in Champlin and surrounding communities. “I feel like I’m going to be helping out the community to have another option for an experienced groomer,” Wickman said.
Instead of waiting up to two months for a grooming appointment at a retail pet grooming shop, Wickman says a benefit for clients coming to The Pup Parlor is that the wait will most likely only be weeks, not months. Inside the salon, there will be separate grooming rooms for each dog that is being tended to, including an individual bathing area.
“I want people to know I will take good care of their animals,” Wickman said.
When The Pup Parlor is up and running, Wickman plans to use Facebook as her main source of information to the public. Clients will be able to reserve appointments either by calling, emailing, or texting Wickman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.