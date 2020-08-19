Ryan Sabas has announced his candidacy for reelection to the Champlin City Council.
“It is with so much excitement that I announce my candidacy to be re-elected to the Champlin City Council Ward 4,” Sabas said. “As a lifelong Champlin resident, husband and father of four it’s been my goal over the last four years to make everyone that gave me the opportunity to serve you proud of that decision.”
He added, “I can tell you with each and every project, budget, and impactful decision that I am apart of I bring myself back to the reason I ran in the first place. Keep Champlin a place where people want to raise a family, clean and safe, fiscally responsible with your tax dollars, and a place for businesses to thrive.”
Sabas said, “In the last four years I have put an emphasis on infrastructure, smart spending, policing, and successful development of the Mississippi Crossings. I feel we have succeeded at each and everyone of those items. Champlin continues to be a community with exceptional community pride, a place we all are proud to call home.”
“I humbly ask for your vote again this fall so I can continue to serve you as your Ward 4 councilman,” he added.
