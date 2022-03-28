Rush Creek Elementary 3rd graders present music program

Third grade students at Rush Creek Elementary School perform “This Land is Your Land” during the “Our Favorite Things” music program. During this song, many students stood up front and performed solos or duets.
Every March, Osseo Area Schools celebrates Music in our Schools Month. At Rush Creek Elementary School , third graders put on a “Our Favorite Things” music program for their parents, caregivers and community members March 16.
The students were led by Barb Auer, a music teacher at Rush Creek.
The third graders opened the program with the song “My Favorite Things” from the movie The Sound of Music. Students additionally wrote their own verses about some of their favorite things.
“Chocolate in my mouth and flowers on the plain. Playing with Legos and sitting in the rain. Eating macaroni and chicken wings. These are a few of my favorite things,” third grader Austin Amundsen constructed.
The next song the students sang was “This Land is Your Land.” During this song, many students stood up front and performed solos or duets.
The third song in the music program was “Los Machetes,” a Mexican folk song. Although this song did not have any words, the third graders put on a performance through movement with rhythm sticks.
“Traditionally, real machetes were used by the musicians as they did the dance. Don’t worry, we will be using rhythm sticks,” one of the students joked while introducing the song.
The students showed what they had learned about singing in rounds while performing “Ghosts of John.” Students also played along to this song on xylophones.
The students also sang “The Cat Came Back,” an American folk song. While learning this song, Auer and the students took the time to share their crazy cat stories.
The next song the third graders sang was “Take Time in Life,” a Liberian folk song. Many students played the African drums to accompany this song, which was the students’ favorite unit to learn.
“Sleigh Ride,” which the students said was fun to learn any time of year, was another song that was performed without singing. Students created the music using cups on the ground and by clapping their hands in rhythm.
The third graders finished the music program with the song “Today is Gonna Be a Great Day,” the theme song to the show Phineas and Ferb, which the students called their favorite song to learn all year.
“It was really nice to be able to have a live performance again. It has been way too long,” Auer said.
